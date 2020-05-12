Carol Anne Harris
Harris, Carol Anne - Passed away peacefully on Monday May 4th, 2020 at Wynfield Long Term Care Facility. Carol was in her 70th year. Beloved wife of Brian Harris for 47 years. Beloved mother of Jeff, Michael(Amber), Andrea(Will) and Sherri(Chris). Beloved grandmother Jackson, Cieran, Declan, Hunter, Lucas, Anika, Kaylee and Oliver Dear sister of John Cross and stepsister of Beth, Bruce(Lee) and Bill(Lisa). Dear sister in law of Heather(the late Larry), Karen(Frank), Cheryl, Vaughan(Karen), Janice(Michael), Charlene(Luis), And Terry(Maria). Dear niece of Grant and Donna Simmons and proud aunt of Bruce (Joanne) and Brian (Tammy). Carol will be lovingly remembered by all of her family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Alzheimer's Society Durham Region and the staff of Oshawa Senior Citizen Centres for their support. A heartfelt thanks and gratitude is extended to Wynfield LTC staff and in particular all staff that worked in the Purple Woods Unit. A private family service was held at Armstrong Funeral Home on Friday May 8th, 2020. Interment at Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future when all those who knew and loved Carol can be gathered together in person. For online condolences, to share stories with the family or read the full obituary, please visit armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on May 12, 2020.
