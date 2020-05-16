The family of Carol Anne Harris would like to thank our extended family and friends for their heartfelt expressions of sympathies and condolences. Know that your cards, text messages, donations, kindness and your words of support gave us great comfort during our time of need. The family would like to thank the staff of the Alzheimer's Society of Durham Region and the staff of the Oshawa Senior Citizen Centres for their support and programs for Carol. A heartfelt thanks and gratitude are extended to Wynfield LTC staff and in particular, all staff that work in the Purple Woods Unit. Brian Harris, Jeff; Michael and Amber; Andrea and Will; Sherri and Chris; and John