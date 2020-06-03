Passed away at Lakeridge Health Whitby on Friday, May 29th, 2020 at 77 years of age. Lifetime resident of Oshawa, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Ralph. Survived by her two daughters Kimberly Hurst (Ron), and Heather Day and her sister Marilyn (Peters), husband Leo, nephews Brendan and Brook and their families. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Mitchel and Meghan Hurst. Previous resident of Wynfield Retirement Home. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. She was a member of Sweet Adelines for 39 years where she contributed creatively to singing and performing, and held several executive positions in which she found much purpose and joy. A special heartfelt thank you to Lakeridge Health Whitby & Oshawa Dialysis Units, and all the doctors and nurses for their continued care and support. A private family service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 3, 2020.