Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Marchant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Marchant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Marchant In Memoriam
In loving memory of my beloved wife Carol Marchant - mother - grandma and G.G. February 21, 1939 - February 27, 2019 Even though the outer me may laugh and smile, The inside me, cries all the while. I miss your smile, your tender touch, Your sound advice that meant so much. The trips we shared just you and me. Oh! the wondrous sights that we did see. The good times, we had together. Rain or shine, no matter the weather; It did not hinder, because we were Together My love for you will never wane until Such time we meet again For those of us who do things in haste - Remember, love is far too precious to waste. Forever loved - Always missed Murray and family
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -