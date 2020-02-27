|
In loving memory of my beloved wife Carol Marchant - mother - grandma and G.G. February 21, 1939 - February 27, 2019 Even though the outer me may laugh and smile, The inside me, cries all the while. I miss your smile, your tender touch, Your sound advice that meant so much. The trips we shared just you and me. Oh! the wondrous sights that we did see. The good times, we had together. Rain or shine, no matter the weather; It did not hinder, because we were Together My love for you will never wane until Such time we meet again For those of us who do things in haste - Remember, love is far too precious to waste. Forever loved - Always missed Murray and family
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020