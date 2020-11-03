1/1
Carol (Hoekstra) Sijbesma-Van Dyk
1937-02-18 - 2020-10-28
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carol Sijbesma-Van Dyk in Sneek, the Netherlands following complications of surgery. Beloved wife of Joost Sijbesma and the late Sidney Van Dyk (2011). Devoted and loving mother of Raymond, John (Yvonne), Brian (Andrea), Rod (Caroline), and mother-in-law of the late Angela Janes-Van Dyk (2016). Adored Oma of Krystal (Ron), Renita, Brandon, Reuben, Janita, Lydia (Chris), Thomas, and Owen. Proud great-grandmother of Mickayla, Nickalis, and Vicente. Carol will also be greatly missed by her surviving sisters, extended family members, and many friends both in Canada and in the Netherlands. Mom was a deeply devoted follower of Jesus Christ and prayer was central in her life of faith. She was a kind and generous person, particularly sensitive to the needs of others around her. God also blessed her with a creative spirit. In her earlier years, she enjoyed doing a variety of needlework, crafts and painting. Some of her happiest moments were spending time with her family and close friends from the local community and church. Her love for music was a constant joy in her life, shared with our dad and naturally handed down to the next generations. After losing dad, in her later years she was blessed to find someone new to share her life with, Joost Sijbesma. This beautiful relationship was a great gift to mom until the day she died. We thank Joost, his family, and all mom's family in the Netherlands for their love and support during this difficult time. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM (8:00 A.M. in Ontario, Canada), at the Witte Kerkje in Sneek, Friesland, the Netherlands. See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands (Isaiah 49: 16a)

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
