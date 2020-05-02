At Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Wednesday April 29th, 2020 at the age of 86 years Dear mother of Angela (Brian). Dear sister of David Lee (Bonnie). Survived and loved by many friends. Carol was a former member of Toastmasters, had a 30 year career teaching music and was a lifelong beef farmer. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Carol. A Family Funeral was held at Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville, on Saturday, May 2nd at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Memorial Donations may be made to Bowmanville Memorial Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 2, 2020.