|
|
Dearly loved Carole Lang (nee: Lund) passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Hospital in Bowmanville after a brief illness on March 12, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife to Kenneth Lang for 61 years. Loving mother to Susan (Randy), Carol (Kevin) and Yvonne. Pre-deceased by her son Paul. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jennifer, Michael, Alex, Matthew, Sarah, Kyle, and Laurel. Carole was a loved great-grandmother to all of her great-grandchildren. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Newcastle Funeral Home, 386 Mill Street South, Newcastle Ontario, L1B 1C6, on Friday March 20, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations to the Casey House or the Bowmanville Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 16, 2020