Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcastle Funeral Home, LTD - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Lang


1941 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Lang Obituary
Dearly loved Carole Lang (nee: Lund) passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Hospital in Bowmanville after a brief illness on March 12, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife to Kenneth Lang for 61 years. Loving mother to Susan (Randy), Carol (Kevin) and Yvonne. Pre-deceased by her son Paul. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jennifer, Michael, Alex, Matthew, Sarah, Kyle, and Laurel. Carole was a loved great-grandmother to all of her great-grandchildren. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Newcastle Funeral Home, 386 Mill Street South, Newcastle Ontario, L1B 1C6, on Friday March 20, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations to the Casey House or the Bowmanville Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -