Passed away peacefully in her home in Uxbridge, in her 82nd year. Carole was predeceased by her husband Alan. Loving mom of Lori (Ken Hope), Louise (Phil Brown) and Leanne (Ron Woolhead). Cherished Grandma of Karrie (Brandon), Kyle (Kyla), Nathan, Cassidy, Sydney and Shawn. Will be dearly missed by best friend Clare McGuckin. Fondly remembered by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Corless and Phyllis Ashenhurst and brothers, Roger and Bob. Carole dedicated her life to helping others and educating numerous generations. Carole was always an active member of the community and found it very difficult the last nine months not being able to participate as she had always been able to do. Special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Wilson, relatives, friends and the medical professionals who helped her immensely throughout this difficult time. A Celebration of Carole's Life will be held at a later date with details to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 23, 2020