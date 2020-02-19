|
Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 84 years of age. Predeceased by her husband Giuseppe (Joe) Labriola (d. 2017) and daughter Leonarda (Nora). Loving mother of Erminio (Olinda). Cherished nonna and sadly missed by her grandchildren Lucas, Sebastian, Joe (Andrea) and Joanna (Jhomar). Survived by her sister Teresa (Leonardo) and nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by her friends in Italy, Canada and USA. All who knew her admired her kindness, graciousness and her radiant smile. Her greatest passion was her devotion to her family as mother. Resting at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) with visitation on Thursday, February 20th from 4 - 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. GERTRUDE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (690 King Street East, Oshawa) on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020