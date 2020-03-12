Home

Catharine Edith Adair


1934 - 03
Catharine Edith Adair Obituary
Our dear Catharine Adair (Dewdney) passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday Feb 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving wife of the late George and loving mother of Dave and Chris; and Drew. Very proud grannie of Kelsey and Derek; and Eric and Hallie;, GG to Madison and Brody. Cathie is survived by her sister Mary Hume, brother Doug Dewdney and brothers and sisters-in-law Donna Dewdney, Gay and Mike Ikonomidis, and Mary Ward and many nieces,nephews, godchildren and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18th at All Saints Anglican Church, 300 Dundas Street West, Whitby, L1N2M5. Flowers are declined, please give in her memory to All Saints Church or to your favourite charity.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
