It is with deep sadness the family announces the passing of Cay on Monday, July 20th, 2020. Cay lived an exceptional and faithful life of service and dedication to her family and community. She was born in 1931 to William and Kate Giles in Peterborough Ontario, the younger sister to her beloved big brother Walter. Cay was the cherished mother of, Stephen (Libby Walker), David (Linda) and Carolyn (Russell Braun). She was a loving and proud grandmother to Rebecca (Eric Chavarie) and Nicholas Maule and Benjamin and Gabriel Braun. Predeceased by her brother Walter and sister-in-law Jackie, she was a beloved aunt to her nephew Ray Giles (Debby) and her niece Pat Johnston (Mark) and a great aunt to their children, Jeffrey (Robyn) and Maddison (Sebastian), Scott (Laura) and Brad. She will be sadly missed by her many friends. Raised in Toronto, a real city girl, her formative years were shaped by the depression and WW2. After attending high school at Humberside Collegiate, her parents ensured she had a university education. She attended the University of Western Ontario, graduating in 1954 as part of the first class of women graduates in the Physical Education Department. Cay cherished her time at Western and the life long friends she made there. As a teacher and community leader, Cay was active in her beloved chosen home town of Parry Sound. Although she was raised in the city, her true home was by the Bay. She was a faithful and active member of St. James United Church and represented the congregation for many years at various levels of governance; a long time choir member, she also attended several General Conference meetings across the country. Many of her friendships were made through church endeavours. The love of music was a passion of Cay's and her pleasure in creating and listening to music was tremendous. Music sustained her throughout her life, but especially in the hard times. She was a founding member of the Festival of the Sound, the classical chamber music festival launched in the local high school gym. Her commitment to the Festival was extraordinary and helped influence not only the careers of 2 of her children but also helped create musical opportunities for many other performers and participants. She delighted in the music itself but also in the people and performers she met over the years. Cay treasured the amazing friends she made through the festival. In 2019 her contributions were honoured as part of the Festival's 40th anniversary celebrations. In her "retirement" years, Cay was finally able to travel the world, something she loved to do. She went places with friends and family, often travelling to enjoy the musical performances of Carolyn and Russell and to lend a hand with the boys. She was thrilled to be a part of those trips and loved to be the "nanny". As dementia diminished her active participation in the outside world, music continued to sustain her, as did the near constant companionship of her daughter Carolyn. Cay's other happy place was her cottage, a spiritual retreat where many of her very happiest times were spent. She understood the restorative value of resting in the shade of the trees after a good swim in the lake. She instilled a love of nature and of sports in her children and grandchildren. Cay was fun, kind and generous, a loving mother who would do anything for her family. She was also a good friend. She made our world a better place and she will not be forgotten A private family service will be held with a public memorial to be planned for a later date. Interment will be in the Peterborough Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made to the Festival of the Sound or the charity of your choice
. To send expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co