Passed away peacefully on Friday March 6, 2020 at ThorntonView Long Term Care, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Charlie Mifsud. Loving mother of Grace (Stephen) and Charlie. Cherished nana of Maria, Erica and Charlet. Kitty will also be dearly missed by her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and cousins. A special Thank-You to all the nurses, PSWs and recreation staff, especially Joy, at ThorntonView LTC for their compassionate care. Friends may call at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME 124 King Street East, Oshawa, for visitation on Wednesday, March 11th from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, March 12th at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. Memorial donations are appreciated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Association. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
