Catherine (Cathey) SMITH
of Oshawa, Ontario Passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 at the age of 87, after spending the day with family. She was born to the late Thomas and Catherine Price, December 9, 1932, in Toronto Ontario. She married the late George Smith in 1957, and they lived in Oshawa for over 40 years together. Cathey is survived by two daughters and their husbands. Shirley and Michael Heurkens, Carolyn Smith-Green and Don Green. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nathan, Isaac, Joel, Abby and Jack and her great-grandchild Claire. Cathey was predeceased by her loving husband in 2005. Cathey possessed the extraordinary beauty of the simple human heart. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. A Celebration of Life will be held at KINGSVIEW UNITED CHURCH (505 Adelaide Ave., Oshawa) on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens. There is no registration required; however, COVID screening will be completed on arrival at the Church. If desired, donations to the St. Vincent De Paul Society durhamoutlook.com would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com Please join us in celebrating Cathey's life by joining us via livestream of the service at www.funeraweb.tv, search Catherine Smith, the webcast is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020.


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
