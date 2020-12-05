1/1
Cathey Irene KILPATRICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Cathey Irean Kilpatrick who passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep at home on November 23, 2020, at the young age of 64. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Melissa and Ashley Kilpatrick and her son-in-law Ryan. She leaves behind four surviving siblings, extended family as well as many friends who will miss and cherish all the moments they spent with her. We would like to thank the corners office, Morris Funeral Chapel and all those involved who helped make this difficult situation more tolerable and explained the unexpected to us. May she rest in eternal peace with her Mom, Dad, brother and Stepfather. We want to wish her the HAPPIEST 65th birthday on December 24, 2020. You will forever be loved and missed!!! Love Melissa and Ashley XOXOXO In Lieu of flowers we are asking that a donation be made in memory of Cathey to a charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved