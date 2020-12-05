In loving memory of Cathey Irean Kilpatrick who passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep at home on November 23, 2020, at the young age of 64. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Melissa and Ashley Kilpatrick and her son-in-law Ryan. She leaves behind four surviving siblings, extended family as well as many friends who will miss and cherish all the moments they spent with her. We would like to thank the corners office, Morris Funeral Chapel and all those involved who helped make this difficult situation more tolerable and explained the unexpected to us. May she rest in eternal peace with her Mom, Dad, brother and Stepfather. We want to wish her the HAPPIEST 65th birthday on December 24, 2020. You will forever be loved and missed!!! Love Melissa and Ashley XOXOXO In Lieu of flowers we are asking that a donation be made in memory of Cathey to a charity of choice
.