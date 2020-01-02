|
Peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg in her 65th year, with her beloved husband Roger by her side. Loving mother of Stephanie Hill, Ryleigh (Brant Leggett) Tessier, and step-mother of Tracey (Frank), Aaron (Alicia) and Jayli. Cherished grandmother of Evangeline. Dear sister of Janice (Ron) Bragg, Paul (Debbie) Hill and the late Peter Hill. Cathy will be sadly missed by her niece Liane Hill and her nephews Nathan Hill and Michael (Nicole) Bragg. A celebration of Cathy's life will be held on Sunday January 5, 2019 from 1p.m. - 4p.m. at the Best Western, Cobourg, with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Donations to the Casey House, or the Northumberland Hills Hospital - Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.