Cathy Rolls

(Retired 30 year employee of General Motors and enjoyed working at the Salvation Army in Bowmanville) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday June 28th, 2020. Cathy at the age of 58. Beloved daughter of Harold and the late Ann Rolls. Loving sister of David Rolls. Dear aunt of Jessica Rolls. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Rd. Whitby (905-443-3376) on Monday July 6th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place on Tuesday July 7th. If desired, donation may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes or the Canadian Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.