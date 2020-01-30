Home

Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
Passed away on Tuesday January 21st, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving husband of Marlene Pinkerton for 51 years. Cherished father of Lisa Coelho and her husband George of Mississauga. Most cherished grandpa Pinkerton Matthew. Survived by his sister-in-law Susan Mills, predeceased by his brother Walter Pinkerton. Cecil will be remembered by several nieces and nephews and their families. A private family funeral was held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Sunday afternoon (January 26th) In memory of Cecil memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Whitby Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
