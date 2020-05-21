Cecil Goody Died May 11, 2020 at Scarborough Centenary Hospital. Beloved Father of Linda (Scott) Garner and Jim (Wendy) Goodmar. Proud Grandpa to Ryan and Brandon and Great Grandpa to Jayden, Alex, and Kaiya. He will be missed by his feline companion. Predeceased by his sister Elsie, brother George, and nephews Norman and Colin. Remembered by George, Alan, Margaret, Pamela, and Angela in England and David and Robert in Australia. Cecil was born October 12, 1930 in Leadgate County, Durham, England. While serving in the British Army for 10 years he moved to Washington, DC in 1953 where he worked as part of the Military Attaché British Army Staff under Major-General Prior-Palmer. After leaving the military, he settled in Oshawa in 1957. Cecil worked at Jackson Supply, Ontario Hydro and then Oshawa General Hospital from which he retired in 1996. During Cecil’s retirement years he had many great trips. These included a drive across North America to visit Jim in San Diego, a visit to Australia spending time with his nephews and sister-in-law Shirley, and a return to England on several occasions to spend time with family touring the countryside. He also spent a lot of time researching and curating the Goody family history. Cecil was always grateful to have survived a 20 minute cardiac arrest after a heart attack. Due to the efforts of Dr. Betty Hrycyshyn and the team at OGH, he had a good quality of life for over 30 years until his health began to fail over the last several months. Many thanks to his neighbour Mike who he shared a great friendship and many a coffee with over the last few years. Thanks also to Dr. Birbrager, Dr. Shattner, Dr. Brankston, and Dr. Sadiq for their excellent care. As he wished, cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Dad always appreciated the work that they did in the war-time England and continue to do today.



