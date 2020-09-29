1/
Celena Gertrude Sawdon
Peacefully at Sunnycrest Nursing Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of 52½ years to the late John William Thomas Sawdon. Loving mother to Neil, Donna (Kathryn McLellan), Keith, Joanne (John Thompson). Devoted Nana to Emily (Joel Hutteri) and John William (Victoria Calhoun). Dear sister to Lillian Carr, Elsie Duncan and the late Violet Fitzgerald and Sylvia Worsley. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, family, friends and all who knew her. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road Whitby (905-443-3376). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
