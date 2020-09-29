Peacefully at Sunnycrest Nursing Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of 52½ years to the late John William Thomas Sawdon. Loving mother to Neil, Donna (Kathryn McLellan), Keith, Joanne (John Thompson). Devoted Nana to Emily (Joel Hutteri) and John William (Victoria Calhoun). Dear sister to Lillian Carr, Elsie Duncan and the late Violet Fitzgerald and Sylvia Worsley. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, family, friends and all who knew her. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road Whitby (905-443-3376). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca