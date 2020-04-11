Home

Found eternal peace with admirable serenity at age of 77 on March 30th at Lakeridge Health Centre Oshawa. The eldest of five children was born to Marguerite (née Boucher) and Louis Albert Boutin in Northern Ontario village of Val Gagné, she requested to return for final her rest at an undetermined date. Commemorative celebrations to be announced will also be held online and at Assomption-de-Notre-Dame Church in Oshawa. Céline is greatly missed by her loving husband of 24 years Jean-Pierre Tallec, son Jack Denault (Victoria), mother Marguerite, sisters Marielle (Germain Lacoursière), Brigitte (Robert Craig); brothers Jean-Guy (Mariette), Jacques (Lise); nieces and nephews; Marc, Luc, Anne, Chantal, Guy, Serge, Jacques Jr., Daniel and Michelle; stepchildren Pierric, Marilyn and Corinne; step grandchildren, particularly Sydney; as well as many friends. Passionnée de l'apprentissage, elle a contribué au milieu éducatif de langue française en Ontario comme enseignante, directrice d'école et autres postes de leadership. Her interests were steeped in culture, literature and music as well as in current events, international politics and general practical knowledge. A woman of principle and integrity who communicated candidly, Céline remained highly caring towards others. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com. For those who wish, donations may be made to The or Lakeridge Health Foundation.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 11, 2020
