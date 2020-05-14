Passed away peacefully, at her residence, with family by her side on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Michele. Cherished mother to Adriana (Lucio) and Sergio (Enza). She is predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Cesina will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, family and friends. A Private family visitation and service was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuenralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 14, 2020.