Passed away suddenly, after a tragic motor vehicle accident on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. Devoted Daddy of Lyland and Peyton. Loving partner of Brittany. Beloved son of Terri and Terry Heffernan and Brian and Vivian Goulding and grandson of Jocelyn and Phylip Gray, Durward Tompkins, Kathy O'Toole, and Sharon Goulding. Dear brother of Buddy and Casey. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and man's best friend Milo. Predeceased by his cherished uncle Darryl and his grandfather Eric. Chad will be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, loyalty and love of life. He had a positive influence on anyone he met and he wouldn't hurt anyone, including himself. Thank you to the OPP, the on and off duty first responders and to all of the staff at St. Michael's Hospital Trauma Neurology ICU. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E.). A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Trust Fund for his children. Please contact the funeral home for more information. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020