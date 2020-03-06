Home

Chandra Alexandra FLOOD

Chandra Alexandra FLOOD Obituary
Surrounded by her loved ones at Toronto General Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 46 years of age. Loving mother of McKenzie (Alex) and James. Cherished nanny of Kiely. Dear sister of Brandon (Diana), Alexandra (Braden), and Marshall (Ashley). Daughter of Lynda Thompson and the late Duncan Kiely. Chandra will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Visitation was held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2 Courtice (905-432-8484) on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at ST. THERESE CATHOLIC CHURCH (3800 Courtice Rd. N.) at 11:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations to the Denise House or St. Vincent's Kitchen would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to www.courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 6, 2020
