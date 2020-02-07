|
(Retired from Duplate Canada (PPG) after 38 years) Passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Hillsdale Estates at the age of 92. Survived by Elaine (Dennis), Karen, Sandy (Rick), Allan (Taia) and Gloria. Grandfather to Crystal, Candace, Corbin, Craig (predeceased), Austin, Ryan, Shane, Nicole, Brandi-Lea and 7 great grandchildren. Brother of Vera (predeceased), Edi, Art and Don. Charlie will be fondly remembered for his love of ballroom dancing. He was proud of his family and cherished them with all of his heart. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10 am with a memorial service to follow at 11 am at THORNTON FUNERAL CENTRE (1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, 905-579-6787). Following the service, a reception will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 (471 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa). Please visit www.etouch.ca for further details
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 7, 2020