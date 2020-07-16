1/1
Charles Dennis "Danny" Reesor
1941 - 2020
Devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, musician, and friend, and proud member of the Odd Fellows currently serving as Noble Grand of Warriner Lodge #75. Danny passed away unexpectedly at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa, in the late evening hours of Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Married to the late Lillian Jean Reesor (nee Couves) for almost 53 years, he has three children, Chris (Danielle), Charlene (Trevor) Lyn, and Denise (Dave) Bell. He dearly loved his nine wonderful grandchildren, Hilliary (Mitchell), Katelyn, Sebastian, Darren, Sara, Karianne, Meghan, Emma and Peter. Dear brother of Larry (Joanne). The Family of Danny Reesor will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel" 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Friday, July 10th from 1 - 5 p.m. In accordance with the directives provided by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario please contact the funeral home to schedule your visitation appointment. Wearing of masks or face coverings, by everyone is mandatory. A private family service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, July 11th. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Greenbank. A public Celebration of his life will be held once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation, Port Perry United Church or I.O.O.F. Warriner Lodge Port Perry. Memories, Photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
