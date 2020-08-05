(retired 32 year employee of General Motors and avid supporter of the Canadian Auto Workers "CAW") It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce that suddenly on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, at the age of 70 Butch passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Loving husband of 48 years to Linda. Loving father of Kevin and his wife Danielle Kinslow and the late Kimberley and her husband the late Grant McMaster. Devoted Grandad to Ryan (Meghan), Matt, Adam and Joey, great-grandad to Charlie and Jack and a special daddy to his little Maggie. He will be fondly and lovingly remembered by his many brothers and sisters, their families and his many friends. Arrangements entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
