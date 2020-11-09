1/1
Charles Everett Humphries
1932 - 2020
Charles Everett Humphries, resident of Waterloo, formerly of Orillia and Whitby, passed away peacefully on November 7 at the age of 88 years. Charles is the son of Harry Humphries of Chicago and Sylvia Palmer who came to Canada with the Barnardo program. Sylvia died when Charles was four years old and Harry remarried Lilian Jenkins of England, a war bride. Charles was raised as a farmboy, then became a journeyman linotype typesetter at the Oshawa Times, then taught graphic arts in Waterloo. Charles' interests included singing barbershop, collecting and photography. Charles will be missed by his daughter Monica Micallef and son Lance Humphries, and by his grandchildren Heather, Alex, Andrew, Leslie, Matt, Jennifer, and great-grandson Mason. Charles will rest in his hometown of Coldwater.

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 9, 2020.
