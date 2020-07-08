Charles ILLES

ILLES, Charles (General Motors - retired 1995 after 34 years service) Passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his mother and father and sibling in Hungary. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years of marriage, Piroska. Beloved father of Margaret Ralston and her husband James and their children Michelle (Jeff) and Jennifer, and his son Charlie Illes and his wife Jackie and their children Connor (Kelly), Brandon, Danielle, and great grandchildren Leah and Nolan. Sadly missed by his sister Magdi and his many nieces and nephews in Hungary and England, and by his cousin in Canada. Special thank you to the Palliative Care nurse, Alicia from VHA, the Palliative Care team, the staff at the Whitby Kidney Clinic and his primary care physician, Dr. Pinto. Funeral arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com