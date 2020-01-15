|
|
Charlie James Maidment passed away at the Stratford Perth Rotary Hospice on January 13, 2020. He was born in Belleville Ontario on October 11, 1940 and grew up in Port Hope, moving to Stratford in 1968. Predeceased by James and Florence Maidment. Charlie leaves behind his wife Frances, his son and daughter-in-law Bob and Corina Maidment and his daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Trevor Schweitzer. He will be missed by his grandchildren Kevin and Scott. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 8), 804 Ontario St., Stratford on February 8, 2020 from 2-5 pm. Donations may be made to the Stratford Perth Rotary Hospice directly at www.rotaryhospice.ca or through the Rutherford Cremation & Funeral Services website or by calling 519-271-5062.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 15, 2020