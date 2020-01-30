|
CHARLES MELVIN FOSTER Baptist Minister and Doctor of Ministry. Surrounded by family, Charlie peacefully passed into the loving arms of his Saviour at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in his 95th year. Devoted husband of Frances Elma (nee Cumming) for 64 years. Loving father of Rob (Bev), Paul (Shannon), Janine Hagerman (Bryan), Judy Ward (Stephen) and Pierre (Nilza). Cherished and remembered grandfather of Aimee Berends (Jon), Jeremy, Mark, Josee, Cody, Brett, Christianne and Liam Hagerman, Alexandra, Ben and Andrew Keith, Caelan and Brayden. Cherished great-grandfather of Rhea and Elise Berends. Beloved son of the late Arthur James and Ellen Foster, brother of Arthur, Donald and Helen Black. Friends will be received at Emmanuel Community Church, 1680 Reach Street in Port Perry on Friday, January 31st from 6 - 9 p.m. A Service to Celebrate his Life will be held at Emmanuel Community Church on Saturday, February 1st at 11 a.m. Reception and light lunch to follow. A private interment service will follow the reception at the Uxbridge Cemetery. In memory of Charlie and in lieu of flowers, donations to the French Baptist Union of Quebec, Canadian Baptist Ministries, or to the Christian would be appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020