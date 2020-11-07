Charles was born in Toronto, son of George and Bertha Hill (both predeceased). He had 3 sisters, Rita and Patricia (both predeceased) and Marion Davidson (Wally) of Peterborough. He had one brother James (the late Judy) of Trenton. When he was 9 years old he went into foster care and was raised by foster parents Garfield and Dorothy Bennett who farmed in Goodwood, Ontario. Charlie leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Susan Anne (nee Wilson) and his two children who he loved very much, Scott Hill of Oshawa and Kathryn Ferrante of Whitby. He was Cha, Cha to his grandchildren Daniel and Carly. Charlie worked for Rohm & Haas in West Hill for over 30 years, first as a kettle operator and later in the training department. He retired in 2002. He spent much of his retirement days golfing at Riverside Golf Course. A special thank you to Dr. Rothenstein and his staff at Durham Regional Cancer Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to Durham Region Cancer Centre in Oshawa or Pickering Village United Church would be appreciated. Please call the funeral home to reserve your attendance for visitation at 905-443-3376. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Private family service will be held.



