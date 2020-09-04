Following a courageous battle with mesothelioma lung cancer, Chuck Willes passed away at home on August 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 55 years to Elizabeth "Beth" (nee Hunter). Loving father of Paula Marie Fleming (Dave) and Mark Andrew Willes (Leahann). He was so very proud of his four grandsons, Liam and Owen Fleming and Kaliden and Logan Willes. Youngest brother of Wilma Brown, Amy Miller (Bruce, deceased) and John Potter (Bernyce). Beloved brother-in-law of John and Jacqui Hunter, Linda and Bob Hunter and Susan Hunter. An avid gardener, Chuck was known for his roses. Many people were the recipients of his garden's bounty. He married into a musical family and was soon singing in a choir and in quartets. He was actively involved in the Prince Albert United Church for 55 years. He treasured his career in real estate, spanning 40 years and was always ready to share his knowledge and experience with others. He had a way of lighting up the room with his sense of humour and his optimism. He will be forever missed. The world has lost a bright light. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a private family service will be held after which Chuck will be laid to rest in the niche at Prince Albert Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chuck made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation would be gratefully appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca