Passed away suddenly at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Saturday March 14th, 2020 Beloved wife of Jon Tucknott. Cherished mom of Ashley Obrist (Jake Beers), Brian Obrist (Justine Nagy), Jessica Tucknott (Dylan Thickett) and Sara Tucknott (Chris Jackson). Loving GG to Mackenzie, Grayson and Quinton. Dear sister of Wayne (Kathey) Holroyd and predeceased by her parents Frank & Muriel Holroyd and brother Brian Holroyd. Cheryl will be sadly missed by her beloved animals, her extended family and countless friends. Visitation will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville on Friday March 20th, 2020 from 12 - 1 pm. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 1 pm. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Durham Region Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 17, 2020