Cherylee TUTTY

On Friday June 5, 2020 at her home in Scarborough at 60 years of age passed away peacefully. Loving daughter of Chuck Tutty & Rolande Tutty (Deceased). Loving partner to Chris Nicholson. Loving mother to daughter Trinity Iacono & son Ryan Dorion & their spouses. Loving sister to Bruce Tutty (Deceased), Colleen MacPherson, Lydia Laing & Lori Young & their spouses. Loving grandmother to all her grandchildren. Loving Aunt to many nieces & a nephew. She will be dearly missed. May she Rest In Peace. A private memorial service will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers a donation in her name may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.