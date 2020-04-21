Home

Chris Wood


1964 - 03
Chris Wood Obituary
Chris "Woody" Wood—father, grandfather, brother, tradesman, and lifetime Toronto Maple Leaf's fan—died on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Oshawa, ON due to complications of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He was 56. Chris will be fondly remembered by the mother of his children, Alison Hetherington. His three daughters, Amanda, Ainslie and Anita (Albert Ng). Two granddaughters, Hannah Baird and Elijah NG. His siblings, Sharon, Susan, Patty, Trina and Jason. His Stepmother, Cathy. He is preceded in death by his father, Leo and mother, Joan of Trenton, ON. Chris will always be known for his sense of humor and compassion, as well as his tendency to always see the best in people. He loved hockey, the outdoors, an ice cold beer and working with his hands. A private celebration of life will be held later by the family, donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation in his name
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 21, 2020
