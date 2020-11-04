1/1
Christine Ann BEAUCHAMP
Passed away at her home in Kinmount, Ontario on Saturday, October 31, 2020, following a battle with cancer, at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Richard Beauchamp. Beloved daughter of June (the late Ernest) Stacey and the late Robert (Beverley) Alexander. Loving mother of Janice (Mark) Jacula and Phillip (Jenny) Beauchamp. Loving grandma of Matthew (Jenna), Alyssa, Zachary, Joshua, Britney and Bradley. Dear sister of Ernest (Suzanne), Debbie (Greg), the late Cecil (Barb), Leona (Robert), Charlie (Denise), and Elizabeth (Mike). Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family, friends and the gang on birch bark. A Private Family Memorial Service to Celebrate Christine's Life will be held at the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., 127 Bobcaygeon Rd., P.O. Box 427 Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Lakeridge Health Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 4, 2020.
