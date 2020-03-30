|
Christine Bell, 87 of Whitby Ontario, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Fairview Lodge, Whitby. Christine was born October 7, 1932, in South Shields England to the late Sarah and Andrew Tikis. Christine grew up in England with her sisters, Julie, Irene, Margaret, and her brother Andy. In 1959 Christine married the love of her life, Lawrence William (Bill) Bell. Christine and Bill immigrated to Canada in 1970 with their two children, Simon and Carol. They lived in Deep River Ontario before moving to Whitby in 1985. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Christine was an active member of her church and her community. In the 1970's Christine was part of a group of Christians who sponsored a man and his young son fleeing the war in Vietnam. Christine took the pair into her loving care, and taught them what they needed to eventually thrive in Canada. Once her children were grown, Christine found great pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren, Rachael, Damon, and Maegan. She was famous for her Sunday roast beef and yorkshire pudding dinners and there was always an abundance of chocolate at her table. Christine was known for her beautiful singing voice and was a much sought after member of her church choirs. Her beautiful voice was passed on to her eldest granddaughter, who like her grandmother, loves to sing. Christine loved to travel with her husband every chance she got. Bill was truly her life partner. When she could no longer care for herself, his selfless love for her held her up and comforted her. In her final days with us, Christine was a resident of Fairview Lodge. Many thanks to the kind staff at the lodge for caring for Christine and helping our family though difficult times. Private burial was held at Resurrection Cemetery in Whitby. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, Whitby. To honour Christine, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region or Holy Family Catholic Church, Whitby, ON. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 30, 2020