Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 178
109 King St. E.
Bowmanville, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Boult
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Mary Boult

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Mary Boult Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 15, 2020 at the age of 63 years at Simcoe Hospice, Barrie. Predeceased by her parents Dennis and Hilda Shuttleworth. Christine will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Melanie (Randy) Fockler and Shari (Brad) Livingstone; her grandchildren Kaitlyn (Michael), Devyn, Bailey, Dalton, Nathan and Brooke; her great-grandchildren Alexis, Gabriel and Nevaeh and her family and friends. Respecting Christine's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be welcomed at Christine's Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1-4 p.m. at The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 178, 109 King St. E., Bowmanville.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -