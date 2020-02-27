|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 15, 2020 at the age of 63 years at Simcoe Hospice, Barrie. Predeceased by her parents Dennis and Hilda Shuttleworth. Christine will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Melanie (Randy) Fockler and Shari (Brad) Livingstone; her grandchildren Kaitlyn (Michael), Devyn, Bailey, Dalton, Nathan and Brooke; her great-grandchildren Alexis, Gabriel and Nevaeh and her family and friends. Respecting Christine's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be welcomed at Christine's Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1-4 p.m. at The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 178, 109 King St. E., Bowmanville.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020