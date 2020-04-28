|
SAUNDERS, Christopher John Born February 1, 1985 passed away suddenly on April 22, 2020 from complications with diabetes at his home in Oshawa at 35 years of age. Beloved son of Kathy and Brian, brother of Brant (Crystal). Grandson of Murray Dunn, Edith Dunn (deceased), Harry and Anne Saunders (deceased). Nephew of Pat Dunn, Steven Dunn, George Saunders (Laurie), Jennifer Isaac (George) and Michael Saunders (Debbie). He will be dearly missed by his loving family including all of his cousins, cherished friends and his favourite roommate Goose. Chris was hard working, driven and had a fantastic sense of humour. He will be remembered fondly by his co-workers and friends at Apple where his dedication and contribution were unmatched. Immediate family service to be held and recorded at Morris Funeral Chapel. Please visit Morris Funeral Chapel's Facebook page to view the Live Feed on Saturday May 2nd at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of Chris's life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his honour to Diabetes Canada. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/in-memory-of-christopher-j-saunders/ Online condolences may be made at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020