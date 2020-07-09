1/1
Christopher RIDEOUT
In Loving Memory of Christopher Rideout - born September 23, 1989, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Oshawa, Ontario. Christopher in his 31st year, leaves behind his children Gage, Aiden, Sophie and Leo, parents Claudine and Derek Mitchell, siblings Peter, Alex (Charity) and Amber. Christopher was the type of person who could walk into a room and have everyone instantly laughing. Anyone who knew Christopher knew he had a big heart and cared about the people around him. "We all have our own problems, our own issues, our own demons" - Venom A funeral service was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa with visitation one hour prior to the service. For online condolences please visit www.armstrongfh.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
