Chuck (Charles) ALLDREAD
Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at his home, at the age of 55. Loving father of Amber (Justin), Deanne, Stephanie (Ryan) and Joshua. Cherished brother of Debby, Donna and Danny. Beloved son of Evelyn and the late Donald. Dear friend of Tina McKnight. Chuck will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends. Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service followed in the Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Cremation followed. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 13, 2020.
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
