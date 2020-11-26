1/1
Cindy Marie HEATHERLY
1963-01-14 - 2020-11-19
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully after a long battle with cancer, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 57. Loving and devoted mother of Dakota Damboise and Justin Amyotte (Myrna). Beloved daughter of Lorne and Marilyn Heatherly. Dear sister of Lorne Heatherly Jr. Cindy will be lovingly remembered by John Whiteman, her extended family and friends. Per Cindy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations in Cindy's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved