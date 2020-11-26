Peacefully after a long battle with cancer, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 57. Loving and devoted mother of Dakota Damboise and Justin Amyotte (Myrna). Beloved daughter of Lorne and Marilyn Heatherly. Dear sister of Lorne Heatherly Jr. Cindy will be lovingly remembered by John Whiteman, her extended family and friends. Per Cindy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations in Cindy's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca