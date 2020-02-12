Home

Clara Gregory-Watson Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Clara Gregory-Watson on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Florida at the age of 88. Loving mother to Brenda Watson-Budai (Stacey Shanahan), Claire Watson-Picard (Fernand) and predeceased by her son Gregory Ross Watson. Adored nana to Kevin Picard (Bojana), Stephen Ross Budai (Jessica) and Kristie Taylor (Duncan). Cherished great-nana to Charlotte Budai, Lukas Picard and William Budai. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at the McEachnie Family Centre (20 Church Street N., Ajax, ON 905-428-8488). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stephen J. Budai Memorial Fund or to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 12, 2020
