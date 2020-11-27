1/1
Clara (Palmer) MARTYN
Clara passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Hospital Oshawa on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband of 66 years, Harold Martyn and her brother Robert (Bob) Palmer. Survived by her sister-in-law Marina Palmer and nephew Robert D. Palmer; cousins Suzanne Eckler and Joan Martin. Clara will be missed by her family and friends. Per Clara's wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held at this time due to COVID restrictions and complications. Interment and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home 1763 Reach Street, Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Clara may be made to a charity important to you. online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
