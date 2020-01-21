|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Madeline Clare (Cable) Spicer announce her passing at the age of 86, on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by family at her residence in Whitby. Clare is predeceased by her husband of 61 years Jim, her parents Fred and Pearl Cable, her son David, her son-in-law Harvey, her siblings Freddie, Donnie, Doreen, Anne, Philip, David, her brother-in-law Peter and great-grandson Ryan. A loving mother to Carol (Harvey, deceased) Ross of Whitby, Margaret (Joe) Bryson of Kitchener, Paul (Bernadette) Spicer of Barrie, John (Ingrid) Spicer of Aurora and Laura Spicer of Whitby. She leaves grandchildren Shannon (John), Steven (Heather), Tarah (Andrew), Kevin, Julie (Matthew), Sarah (Gerard), Jennifer (Chibuzor), Doreen, Kyle, Noah, Jade, Quinn and Andrew (Debbie) and also her great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Emma, Lucas, Grace, Delaney, Madeline, William, John, Benjamin, Jacob, Sarah, Bryson, Joseph, Anna, Elizabeth, Christian, Katie, Aiden, Alexander and Dillon. Clare is survived by sisters Mary (Tom), Judy (Claude), Madeleine (Blair), Angela and brother Paul (Connie). She will be greatly missed by her sisters-in-law Joan, Pat, Catherine and brother-in-law Lloyd. She will also be missed by her many, many, nieces and nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20th from 6 - 9 p.m. at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 91 Ribblesdale Drive, Whitby, on Tuesday, January 21st at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Daily Mass or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal."
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 21, 2020