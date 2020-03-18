|
|
Passed away peacefully at Grey Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound, with his loving daughter by his side, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in Ethel, Ontario, on November 17, 1923, Clarence Rowland Bray of Owen Sound, formerly of Solina, was in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Ida (née Lutz) Bray (November 5, 2008). Loving dad of Rowland Bray (Nancy) of Atwater, Ohio, Gerald Bray (Diane) of Cloyne, Wendy Bray (Ken Goode) of Sauble Beach, and Greg Bray (Vicky) of Maydoc. Cherished grandpa of Monica, Edward, Ryan, Tamara, Leanne, Hilary, Courtney, Jamie, and great-grandpa of Victoria, Taylor, Madison, Savanah, Hailey and Sarah. Also missed by his brother Harvey Bray (Teresa) of St. Catharines. Predeceased by his parents Almer and Susan, and by his sister Greta. Clarence was a courageous and proud WWII Veteran. He was a skilled euchre player and loved spending time at his hunt camp with his hunting buddies. Clarence will also be remembered for his love of ice cream and raisin pie. Cremation is taking place and a private graveside service will be held at the Eldad United Church Cemetery in Hampton, Ontario, at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, Owen Sound, 519-376-7492. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences can be forwarded by visiting Clarence's memorial at www.woodfuneralhome.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 18, 2020