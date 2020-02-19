Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence LOSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence James "Jim" LOSHAW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence James "Jim" LOSHAW Obituary
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Beloved husband, father and best friend of Dorothy and Samuel at Extendicare, Oshawa. Jim was born at Baptiste Lake, Ontario. He served in active duty during the Korean War. He was employed by General Motors for 32 ½ years. Predeceased by his parents Martha and Samuel Loshaw and his siblings Pearl, Donald, Arden, George, Ruth and Eleanor. Survived by siblings Grace, Reta and Daniel. A graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Cemetey, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -