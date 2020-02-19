|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Beloved husband, father and best friend of Dorothy and Samuel at Extendicare, Oshawa. Jim was born at Baptiste Lake, Ontario. He served in active duty during the Korean War. He was employed by General Motors for 32 ½ years. Predeceased by his parents Martha and Samuel Loshaw and his siblings Pearl, Donald, Arden, George, Ruth and Eleanor. Survived by siblings Grace, Reta and Daniel. A graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Cemetey, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020