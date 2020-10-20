April 28, 1954 - October 17, 2020 Suddenly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Bonnie Brown (nee White) for over 46 years. Proud father of Nathan Clarence Brown (Jennifer Carr), Jason Brown and Garrett Brown (Michelle Taylor). Treasured Poppa of Josh, Bayley, Nerissa, Bryson and Jace. Dear brother of Winnifred (late Scottie), Cheryl, Terrence (Dorothy), Robin (Mary), April and brother in law of Doris. Clarence was predeceased by his parents Warren and Muriel Brown (nee Tully) and siblings Warren and Wade. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331) on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Clem may be made to the Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham or a charity important to you. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca