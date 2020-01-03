|
Peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Bob Collings for 24 years. Devoted mother to William and Andrew. Pre-deceased by her father Frank Guillaume and is the cherished daughter of Ann Guillame, loving daughter-in-law to Chris and Florence Collings, sister to Franklin (Eva) Guillaume and Susanne (Fred) Zandberg, sister-in-law to Linda (Marshall) Karn and David (Un Siok) Collings, dear aunt to Leah, Esther, Emily, Alana, Samantha, Adam, and Ethan. Claudine was a gifted piano player, had taught at Immanuel Christian School, and later raised / home schooled her children. She also focused her talents on worship coordination and music at church. Claudine was interested in natural health, bible study, and gardening. She cherished her family above all else. There is a Private Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. A Celebration of Life Service is held at Hope Christian Reformed Church, 14480 Old Simcoe Road, Port Perry on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and other staff at Lakeridge Hospital who cared for Claudine in her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham or the Lakeridge Health Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca