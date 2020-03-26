Home

Clifford Leslie TAYLOR

Clifford Leslie TAYLOR Obituary
Peacefully at his home in Leaskdale, on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Cliff, beloved husband to Lois for 61 years. Loving father to his four daughters: Karen Millman (Warren Dexter), Judy Sanders (Perry), Janice Holland (Steve) and Debbie Kea (Morgan Gerrish). Grandfather to nine, great-grandfather to seven. At Cliff's request, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). A private graveside service will be held at Foster Memorial Cemetery in the Spring. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
